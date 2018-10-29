Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. 78,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,618. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.