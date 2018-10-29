Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.23 ($104.92).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €76.53 ($88.99) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

