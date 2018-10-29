Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $85.71 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

