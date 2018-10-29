Barry C. Robinson Buys 2,500 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) insider Barry C. Robinson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $28,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.61. 135,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 38.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

