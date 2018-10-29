Barings LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AFLAC by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

