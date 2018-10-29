Barings Llc Purchases 49,200 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $492,492.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc bought 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc bought 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $476,705.84.

On Monday, October 22nd, Barings Llc bought 41,110 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $413,566.60.

On Friday, October 19th, Barings Llc bought 49,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $535,766.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Barings Llc bought 49,023 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $495,132.30.

On Monday, October 15th, Barings Llc bought 66,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $675,671.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Barings Llc bought 71,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $723,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Barings Llc bought 71,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $725,604.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Barings Llc bought 61,900 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $629,523.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Barings Llc bought 79,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $798,336.00.

NASDAQ:BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,577. Barings BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $751,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $110,000.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.