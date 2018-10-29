Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,144,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,833,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $106.54 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 6th.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.12.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.