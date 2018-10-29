Barings LLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 647.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $225,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,655 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 454.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,287,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after buying an additional 1,055,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 84.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $156,794,000 after buying an additional 962,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $233,756,000 after buying an additional 742,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $165,962.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.45 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

