Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC’s rating score has improved by 14.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barings BDC an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BBDC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 60.99, a quick ratio of 60.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $561.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

