Barclays Trims AGNC Investment (AGNC) Target Price to $18.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a $19.11 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

AGNC opened at $17.98 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

