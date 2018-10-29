Barclays Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Akzo Nobel (AKZA)

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Akzo Nobel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.71 ($106.64).

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AMS AKZA opened at €80.10 ($93.14) on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of €71.64 ($83.30) and a one year high of €83.09 ($96.62).

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.