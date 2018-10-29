Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $575,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,703,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.