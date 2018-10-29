Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 455,401 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $698,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5,091.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 84,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $169.89 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $17,909,108.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,024 shares of company stock worth $12,742,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.