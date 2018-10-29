Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,297,774 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Marathon Petroleum worth $526,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

