Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.38 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $782.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.