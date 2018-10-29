Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55,740.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

