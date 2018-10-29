Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.28% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

