Bank of America Cuts Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Price Target to $18.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENBL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

ENBL opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.28 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 101.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $268,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

