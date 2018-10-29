Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 16,143 Shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF (ECH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF (BATS:ECH) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $42.24 on Monday. ISHARES Inc/MSCI CHILE ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

