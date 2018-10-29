Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

NID opened at $12.15 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.