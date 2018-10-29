Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.99 Million Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 461.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $199,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

