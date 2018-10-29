Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.83 Million Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 200,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 93,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 322,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $643.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.84.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Minoia purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,276.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,325 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $33,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

