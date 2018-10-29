Bandwidth (BAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.04-0.09 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $49.02 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71.

In other news, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $768,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 459,471 shares of company stock valued at $19,568,660. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

