Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

BXS traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $28.72. 30,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,126. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

