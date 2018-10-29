Baidu (BIDU) vs. Blue Sphere (BLSP) Critical Survey

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Baidu has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -4.24, meaning that its stock price is 524% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baidu and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 5 15 0 2.75 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $293.93, indicating a potential upside of 61.72%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $13.03 billion 4.84 $2.81 billion $8.06 22.55 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.01 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 27.11% 18.37% 9.04% Blue Sphere -167.60% -386.76% -37.44%

Summary

Baidu beats Blue Sphere on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps. It also provides Baijiahao, a publisher platform for content providers; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Haokan Videos, an online short-form video aggregation platform; Baidu Knows, a knowledge sharing platform; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Education, an online educational resources platform; Baidu Mobile Assistant, a mobile app marketplace; Baidu Mobile Guardian, a phone security software; DuerOS, a conversational artificial intelligence platform; Baidu Wallet, an online and mobile payment service; Baidu Consumer Credit, an installment payment service; Baidu Wealth Management, a wealth management service; Baidu Maps that offers services relating to locations and intelligent routing and navigation; Baidu Cloud Drive, a personal cloud service platform; and various mobile products and services. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, as well as Baidu Feed; Baidu Cloud, a public cloud computing platform; and Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform. The iQIYI segment provides Internet video streaming services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

