Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €128.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.75 ($131.10).

NEM stock opened at €116.60 ($135.58) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 1 year high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

