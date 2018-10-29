B. Riley Downgrades Lam Research (LRCX) to Neutral

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

LRCX stock opened at $139.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $135.99 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

