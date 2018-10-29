Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Axis Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axis Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Axis Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.52%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

