AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.96-9.04 for the period. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.50.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,680. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $188.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.