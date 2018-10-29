AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stake Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,875 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $743.57 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $576.13 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.27 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. MED upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $784.77.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

