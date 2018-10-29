Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of APR opened at C$9.95 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

