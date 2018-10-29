Aurubis AG (NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.96 ($86.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NDA stock opened at €50.94 ($59.23) on Monday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12 month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

