Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,680.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,250 shares of company stock worth $7,663,313 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.91. 219,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

