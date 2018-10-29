Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 6,670 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 48,721 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. 12,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,677. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,125.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,389,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

