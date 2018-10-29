Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,311. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.