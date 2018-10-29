AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

