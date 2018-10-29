AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,511,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.