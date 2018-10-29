Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.39. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

