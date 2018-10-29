Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,253.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.07 on Monday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

