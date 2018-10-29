Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,517. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $432.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.95.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,052 shares of company stock worth $45,411,762 in the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

