Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 105,242 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105,242 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,303. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.