Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $32.75 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 925.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,276,000 after buying an additional 6,846,478 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after buying an additional 1,490,831 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,485,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 1,465,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 621,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,575 shares of company stock worth $1,044,779 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MED started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

