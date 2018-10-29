Arrow Electronics (ARW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is significantly dependent on sales of semiconductors for revenues. With China being one of the biggest markets for semiconductors, investors are apprehensive about the impact of a full-fledged trade war on chip stocks. This makes us anxious about the near-term prospects of the company. Arrow’s competitors are strengthening their respective positions in the electronics distribution market through strategic acquisitions. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have underperformed the market on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, Arrow's core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies should drive growth in the long run. Additionally, incremental sales from strategic acquisitions and partnerships are expected to boost the top line. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q3 earnings release.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup raised Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.17.

ARW opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,769,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 248,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

