ARP Americas LP Sells 13,778 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 385.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of ED opened at $76.33 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

