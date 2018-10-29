ARP Americas LP Invests $378,000 in Mastercard Inc (MA) Stock

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $197.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

