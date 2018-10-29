ARP Americas LP Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

ARP Americas LP cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,599 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,158,000 after buying an additional 1,296,629 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 954,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,966,000 after buying an additional 528,089 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $36,970,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,531,000 after buying an additional 254,707 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $85.70 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.0412 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

