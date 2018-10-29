ARP Americas LP Acquires New Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Autoliv by 64.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autoliv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Autoliv by 47.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $81.77 on Monday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $180.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

