Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.