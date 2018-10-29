Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $4,841,299.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,518 shares of company stock worth $6,056,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,207. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

