ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) to Issue Nov 18 Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a nov 18 dividend on Monday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

ARX opened at C$12.47 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$18.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.27). ARC Resources had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$344.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

In other news, Director David Ralph Collyer purchased 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$134,900.00. Also, Director John Patrick Dielwart purchased 6,300 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.49 per share, with a total value of C$91,287.00.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

